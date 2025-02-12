Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BIIB, GILD, PG

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 50,816 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 6,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,900 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:
And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 38,469 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 12,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
