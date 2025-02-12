News & Insights

Markets
BIIB

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BIIB, GILD, PG

February 12, 2025 — 02:03 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total volume of 11,054 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.3% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,900 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 50,816 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 6,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 696,900 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 38,469 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 12,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BIIB options, GILD options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Low PE Ratios
 HYGV Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PEZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Low PE Ratios-> HYGV Videos-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PEZ-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB
GILD
PG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.