Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BDC, CRWD, KBH

September 11, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC), where a total volume of 1,440 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 144,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of BDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,500 underlying shares of BDC. Below is a chart showing BDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 29,736 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And KB Home (Symbol: KBH) saw options trading volume of 5,880 contracts, representing approximately 588,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,600 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

