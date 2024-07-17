Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BAC, EA, SNPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 170,753 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 12,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 8,730 contracts, representing approximately 873,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 5,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,300 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 3,505 contracts, representing approximately 350,500 underlying shares or approximately 46% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 761,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,600 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, EA options, or SNPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

