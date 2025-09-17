Markets
AZO

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AZO, DRI, WDAY

September 17, 2025 — 02:16 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 572 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 107,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5000 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5000 strike highlighted in orange:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 4,821 contracts, representing approximately 482,100 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 904,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 18,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,100 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, DRI options, or WDAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

