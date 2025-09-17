Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AZO, DRI, WDAY

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 4,821 contracts, representing approximately 482,100 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 904,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 18,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,100 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZO options, DRI options, or WDAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
