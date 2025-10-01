Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AYI, AVGO, EOSE

October 01, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Acuity Inc (Symbol: AYI), where a total volume of 1,610 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 161,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 174,321 contracts, representing approximately 17.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 8,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 854,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE) options are showing a volume of 94,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 17,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AYI options, AVGO options, or EOSE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
