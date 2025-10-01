Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AYI, AVGO, EOSE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Acuity Inc (Symbol: AYI), where a total volume of 1,610 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 161,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 174,321 contracts, representing approximately 17.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 8,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 854,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE) options are showing a volume of 94,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 17,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AYI options, AVGO options, or EOSE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.