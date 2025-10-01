Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AYI, AVGO, EOSE

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 174,321 contracts, representing approximately 17.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 8,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 854,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE) options are showing a volume of 94,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 17,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
