Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AVAV, HE, DUOL

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) options are showing a volume of 11,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) options are showing a volume of 13,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,200 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVAV options, HE options, or DUOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TUBE Options Chain
Funds Holding EB
VVNT Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.