Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AVAV, HE, DUOL

October 01, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV), where a total volume of 9,436 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 943,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.3% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,600 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) options are showing a volume of 11,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) options are showing a volume of 13,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,200 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVAV options, HE options, or DUOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

