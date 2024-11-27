Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ARWR, MARA, KSS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARWR), where a total volume of 6,980 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 698,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of ARWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of ARWR. Below is a chart showing ARWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 353,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 21,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 46,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 2,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,800 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

