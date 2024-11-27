Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ARWR, MARA, KSS

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 353,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 21,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 46,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 2,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,800 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARWR options, MARA options, or KSS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding BIND
PBD Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of IDMO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.