Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: APLD, VEEV, ALRM

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 5,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alarm.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALRM) options are showing a volume of 2,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 216,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of ALRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of ALRM. Below is a chart showing ALRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
