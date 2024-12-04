Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: APLD, VEEV, ALRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD), where a total of 77,852 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 15,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 5,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alarm.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALRM) options are showing a volume of 2,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 216,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of ALRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of ALRM. Below is a chart showing ALRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APLD options, VEEV options, or ALRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

