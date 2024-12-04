News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: APLD, VEEV, ALRM

December 04, 2024 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD), where a total of 77,852 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 15,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) options are showing a volume of 5,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 561,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alarm.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALRM) options are showing a volume of 2,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 216,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of ALRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of ALRM. Below is a chart showing ALRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APLD options, VEEV options, or ALRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
