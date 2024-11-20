News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, ARVN, PFSI

November 20, 2024 — 03:24 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 15,526 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 4,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,700 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN) saw options trading volume of 4,038 contracts, representing approximately 403,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of ARVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 711,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of ARVN. Below is a chart showing ARVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 1,731 contracts, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
