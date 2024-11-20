Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, ARVN, PFSI

Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN) saw options trading volume of 4,038 contracts, representing approximately 403,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of ARVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 711,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of ARVN. Below is a chart showing ARVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 1,731 contracts, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, ARVN options, or PFSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CTBI Videos
FATH Split History
CLS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.