Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, ARVN, PFSI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 15,526 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024 , with 4,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,700 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN) saw options trading volume of 4,038 contracts, representing approximately 403,800 underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of ARVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 711,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of ARVN. Below is a chart showing ARVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 1,731 contracts, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, ARVN options, or PFSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.