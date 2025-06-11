Markets
AMD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, UNH, LLY

June 11, 2025 — 01:16 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 259,341 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 39.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 21,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 210,263 contracts, representing approximately 21.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 14,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 24,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $815 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $815 strike highlighted in orange:

