Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, RUN, X

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 442,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 44.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024 , with 53,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 103,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 8,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 867,500 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 18,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,700 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

