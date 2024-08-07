News & Insights

Markets
AMD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, RUN, X

August 07, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 442,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 44.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 53,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 103,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 8,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 867,500 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 18,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,700 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, RUN options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Aristocrats List
 AAME market cap history
 Institutional Holders of PSK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
RUN
X

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.