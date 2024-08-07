Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, RUN, X

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 103,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 8,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 867,500 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 18,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,700 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, RUN options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
