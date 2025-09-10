Markets
AMC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMC, DLR, CART

September 10, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 41,827 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 14,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 6,530 contracts, representing approximately 653,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) saw options trading volume of 20,589 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 4,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,100 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

