Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMC, DLR, CART

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 6,530 contracts, representing approximately 653,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) saw options trading volume of 20,589 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 4,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,100 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMC options, DLR options, or CART options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
