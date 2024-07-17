Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMAT, ELV, FSLR

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) options are showing a volume of 6,137 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 613,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.8% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,600 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 17,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024, with 1,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, ELV options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
