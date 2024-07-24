News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGN, BSX, AVY

July 24, 2024 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 4,519 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 451,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.1% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) saw options trading volume of 28,723 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 9,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 933,900 underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) saw options trading volume of 2,482 contracts, representing approximately 248,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,600 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, BSX options, or AVY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

ALGN
BSX
AVY

