Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGN, BSX, AVY

Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) saw options trading volume of 28,723 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 9,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 933,900 underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) saw options trading volume of 2,482 contracts, representing approximately 248,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,600 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
