Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALAB, RGTI, CFLT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB), where a total of 36,188 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 4,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,200 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) saw options trading volume of 292,119 contracts, representing approximately 29.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 63,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT) options are showing a volume of 32,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,400 underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALAB options, RGTI options, or CFLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.