Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALAB, RGTI, CFLT

Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) saw options trading volume of 292,119 contracts, representing approximately 29.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 63,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT) options are showing a volume of 32,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 6,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,400 underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
