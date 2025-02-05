News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALAB, NVST, MTSI

February 05, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB), where a total of 28,091 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 14, 2025, with 5,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,000 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Envista Holdings Corp (Symbol: NVST) saw options trading volume of 10,106 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of NVST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,400 underlying shares of NVST. Below is a chart showing NVST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI) saw options trading volume of 3,262 contracts, representing approximately 326,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of MTSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,200 underlying shares of MTSI. Below is a chart showing MTSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALAB options, NVST options, or MTSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

