Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALAB, NVST, MTSI

Envista Holdings Corp (Symbol: NVST) saw options trading volume of 10,106 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of NVST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 4,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,400 underlying shares of NVST. Below is a chart showing NVST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI) saw options trading volume of 3,262 contracts, representing approximately 326,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of MTSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,200 underlying shares of MTSI. Below is a chart showing MTSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
