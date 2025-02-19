News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AKAM, IIPR, UPST

February 19, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total of 8,069 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 806,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,200 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 1,142 contracts, representing approximately 114,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,500 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 31,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AKAM options, IIPR options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
