Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AKAM, IIPR, UPST

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 1,142 contracts, representing approximately 114,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,500 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 31,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AKAM options, IIPR options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BKS Historical Stock Prices
IEZ Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HST
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.