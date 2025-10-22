Markets
AI

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AI, BC, ALEC

October 22, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 60,147 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.1% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 11,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) options are showing a volume of 4,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 428,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of BC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 678,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares of BC. Below is a chart showing BC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Alector Inc (Symbol: ALEC) options are showing a volume of 7,980 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 798,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of ALEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,400 underlying shares of ALEC. Below is a chart showing ALEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AI options, BC options, or ALEC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CGIX YTD Return
 TDF market cap history
 HAL Technical Analysis

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CGIX YTD Return-> TDF market cap history-> HAL Technical Analysis-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AI
BC
ALEC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.