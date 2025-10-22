Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AI, BC, ALEC

Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) options are showing a volume of 4,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 428,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of BC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 678,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares of BC. Below is a chart showing BC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alector Inc (Symbol: ALEC) options are showing a volume of 7,980 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 798,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of ALEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,400 underlying shares of ALEC. Below is a chart showing ALEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
