Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AFRM, AEO, WAL

May 14, 2025 — 07:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 82,624 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 8,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 818,400 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) saw options trading volume of 51,732 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 87.7% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 18,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 8,962 contracts, representing approximately 896,200 underlying shares or approximately 84.1% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,100 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

