Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AEO, JPM, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), where a total volume of 70,749 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.8% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 6,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,300 underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 37,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 42,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 3,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AEO options, JPM options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.