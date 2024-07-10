Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, CAG, DHI

Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) options are showing a volume of 22,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of CAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,400 underlying shares of CAG. Below is a chart showing CAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
And Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 10,781 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,700 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
