Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ACN, NVAX, GIII

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 33,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 6,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,200 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) saw options trading volume of 3,819 contracts, representing approximately 381,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 736,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,800 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
