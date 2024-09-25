Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ACN, NVAX, GIII

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total of 13,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024 , with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 33,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 6,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,200 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) saw options trading volume of 3,819 contracts, representing approximately 381,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 736,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,800 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ACN options, NVAX options, or GIII options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.