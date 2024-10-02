Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ACI, TRU, CAR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), where a total of 20,136 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 4,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,400 underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) saw options trading volume of 6,227 contracts, representing approximately 622,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of TRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,600 underlying shares of TRU. Below is a chart showing TRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 3,264 contracts, representing approximately 326,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 675,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

