Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABR, MEG, LOW

November 27, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total of 17,136 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.6% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,400 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (Symbol: MEG) saw options trading volume of 4,275 contracts, representing approximately 427,500 underlying shares or approximately 54% of MEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,800 underlying shares of MEG. Below is a chart showing MEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 13,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 3,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABR options, MEG options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

