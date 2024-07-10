News & Insights

Markets
ABR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABR, LRCX, CHRW

July 10, 2024 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total of 12,386 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 5,088 contracts, representing approximately 508,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 937,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1150 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 7,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 793,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,100 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABR options, LRCX options, or CHRW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Chase Coleman
 HG Stock Predictions
 NATH Earnings History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABR
LRCX
CHRW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.