Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABR, LRCX, CHRW

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 5,088 contracts, representing approximately 508,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 937,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1150 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1150 strike highlighted in orange:
And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 7,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 793,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,100 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
