Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABR, LRCX, CHRW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total of 12,386 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 5,088 contracts, representing approximately 508,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 937,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1150 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1150 strike highlighted in orange:

And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 7,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 793,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,100 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABR options, LRCX options, or CHRW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

