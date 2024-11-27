News & Insights

AAPL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, ULTA, AMZN

November 27, 2024 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 430,927 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 43.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 60,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 7,882 contracts, representing approximately 788,200 underlying shares or approximately 84% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 938,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 400,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 60,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
