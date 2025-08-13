Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAP, ZVRA, TJX

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc (Symbol: ZVRA) options are showing a volume of 6,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 654,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of ZVRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,800 underlying shares of ZVRA. Below is a chart showing ZVRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 29,433 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 62.5% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,000 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
