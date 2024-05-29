Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAL, BBY, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 699,617 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 70.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 272.5% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 234,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23.5 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 22,404 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 94.2% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 5,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,300 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 18,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $495 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 1,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAL options, BBY options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.