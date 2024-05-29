Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAL, BBY, UNH

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 22,404 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 94.2% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 5,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,300 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 18,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $495 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 1,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAL options, BBY options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
