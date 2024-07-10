Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AA, VKTX, INTU

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 17,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,400 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 6,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 689,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AA options, VKTX options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ISNS
Institutional Holders of SYNB
CONX market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.