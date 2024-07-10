News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AA, VKTX, INTU

July 10, 2024 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total of 18,555 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 17,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,400 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 6,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 689,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AA options, VKTX options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

