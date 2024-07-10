Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AA, VKTX, INTU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total of 18,555 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) options are showing a volume of 17,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,400 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 6,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 689,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

