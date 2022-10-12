Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZS, SI, CYTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 20,140 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.8% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI) options are showing a volume of 4,952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 495,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.4% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 624,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) saw options trading volume of 8,958 contracts, representing approximately 895,800 underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,300 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, SI options, or CYTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
