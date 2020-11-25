Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZS, LMT, AGNC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 8,201 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 820,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,200 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 5,902 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 590,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,400 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) saw options trading volume of 35,292 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 12,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, LMT options, or AGNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

