Markets
ZM

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZM, MEG, KRO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 27,892 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (Symbol: MEG) saw options trading volume of 1,055 contracts, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of MEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 236,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of MEG. Below is a chart showing MEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO) saw options trading volume of 630 contracts, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of KRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,600 underlying shares of KRO. Below is a chart showing KRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, MEG options, or KRO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZM MEG KRO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular