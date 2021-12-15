Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZM, MEG, KRO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 27,892 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (Symbol: MEG) saw options trading volume of 1,055 contracts, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of MEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 236,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of MEG. Below is a chart showing MEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO) saw options trading volume of 630 contracts, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of KRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,600 underlying shares of KRO. Below is a chart showing KRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

