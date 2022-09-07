Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZM, BKNG, SPWR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 67,396 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.6% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,375 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 337,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 79 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:
And SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) saw options trading volume of 27,849 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 99.1% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 7,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 738,000 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
