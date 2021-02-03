Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZEN, MSFT, PSTG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN), where a total volume of 16,245 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.8% of ZEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 6,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 694,300 underlying shares of ZEN. Below is a chart showing ZEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 359,449 contracts, representing approximately 35.9 million underlying shares or approximately 107.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 31,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 38,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.3% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 8,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 866,400 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

