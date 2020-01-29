Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZBH, SHW, VICR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), where a total volume of 3,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 388,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of ZBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,000 underlying shares of ZBH. Below is a chart showing ZBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) saw options trading volume of 2,273 contracts, representing approximately 227,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 500,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring January 31, 2020, with 222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,200 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) saw options trading volume of 1,015 contracts, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 228,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,500 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

