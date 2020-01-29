Markets
ZBH

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ZBH, SHW, VICR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), where a total volume of 3,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 388,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of ZBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,000 underlying shares of ZBH. Below is a chart showing ZBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) saw options trading volume of 2,273 contracts, representing approximately 227,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 500,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring January 31, 2020, with 222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,200 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) saw options trading volume of 1,015 contracts, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 228,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,500 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZBH options, SHW options, or VICR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZBH SHW VICR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular