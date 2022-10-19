Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: Z, NSC, EIGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total volume of 28,830 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.2% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 8,580 contracts, representing approximately 858,000 underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: EIGR) options are showing a volume of 2,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 279,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of EIGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,400 underlying shares of EIGR. Below is a chart showing EIGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

