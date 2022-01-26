Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: Z, BAC, SRRK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 15,647 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,200 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 230,356 contracts, representing approximately 23.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 21,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scholar Rock Holding Corp (Symbol: SRRK) saw options trading volume of 694 contracts, representing approximately 69,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of SRRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,500 underlying shares of SRRK. Below is a chart showing SRRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

