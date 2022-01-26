Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: Z, BAC, SRRK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 15,647 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,200 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 230,356 contracts, representing approximately 23.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 21,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scholar Rock Holding Corp (Symbol: SRRK) saw options trading volume of 694 contracts, representing approximately 69,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of SRRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,500 underlying shares of SRRK. Below is a chart showing SRRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

