Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: YUM, CNC, GE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), where a total of 22,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.3% of YUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,200 underlying shares of YUM. Below is a chart showing YUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 57,734 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 112.1% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 23,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 463,715 contracts, representing approximately 46.4 million underlying shares or approximately 105.8% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 40,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

