Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XRX, SLAB, TEAM

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX), where a total of 12,435 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,100 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Silicon Laboratories Inc (Symbol: SLAB) options are showing a volume of 1,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 155,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of SLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,800 underlying shares of SLAB. Below is a chart showing SLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 6,973 contracts, representing approximately 697,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,100 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XRX options, SLAB options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

