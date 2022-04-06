Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XPO, KSS, PLAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO), where a total of 7,849 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 784,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,400 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 14,085 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,000 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 6,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 629,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 08, 2022, with 769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XPO options, KSS options, or PLAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

