Markets
XPEL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XPEL, CAG, CLX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL), where a total volume of 969 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 96,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of XPEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 158,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,200 underlying shares of XPEL. Below is a chart showing XPEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) saw options trading volume of 24,838 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of CAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 6,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,500 underlying shares of CAG. Below is a chart showing CAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 7,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 763,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,700 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XPEL options, CAG options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XPEL CAG CLX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular