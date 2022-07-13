Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XPEL, CAG, CLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL), where a total volume of 969 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 96,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of XPEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 158,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,200 underlying shares of XPEL. Below is a chart showing XPEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) saw options trading volume of 24,838 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of CAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 6,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,500 underlying shares of CAG. Below is a chart showing CAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 7,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 763,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,700 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

