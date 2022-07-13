Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XPEL, CAG, CLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL), where a total volume of 969 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 96,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of XPEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 158,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,200 underlying shares of XPEL. Below is a chart showing XPEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) saw options trading volume of 24,838 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of CAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 6,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,500 underlying shares of CAG. Below is a chart showing CAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 7,638 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 763,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,700 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XPEL options, CAG options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.