Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, TNDM, QLYS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 130,265 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 6,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,000 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) options are showing a volume of 3,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 382,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 934,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,900 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) saw options trading volume of 1,580 contracts, representing approximately 158,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of QLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,200 underlying shares of QLYS. Below is a chart showing QLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, TNDM options, or QLYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

