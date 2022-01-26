Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, JNPR, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 135,834 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 17,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) saw options trading volume of 19,126 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 14,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 12,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 1,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

