Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, SBGI, BBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 10,723 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI) options are showing a volume of 3,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 388,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 855,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 15,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 2,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,000 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

