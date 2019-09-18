Markets
WYNN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, SBGI, BBY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 10,723 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI) options are showing a volume of 3,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 388,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 855,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 15,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 2,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,000 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, SBGI options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WYNN SBGI BBY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular