Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, QGEN, APA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 36,033 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) options are showing a volume of 6,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 696,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.4% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,800 underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 98,692 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 111.7% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 30,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

