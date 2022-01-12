Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, NOW, LLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 16,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 7,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 777,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 17,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, NOW options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

