Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, NMIH, AZO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 44,136 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

NMI Holdings Inc (Symbol: NMIH) saw options trading volume of 5,364 contracts, representing approximately 536,400 underlying shares or approximately 115% of NMIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,300 underlying shares of NMIH. Below is a chart showing NMIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 2,605 contracts, representing approximately 260,500 underlying shares or approximately 104.4% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1090 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,700 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1090 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, NMIH options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

