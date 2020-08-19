Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, LUV, RMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 22,913 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 52,949 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 11,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) options are showing a volume of 3,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,200 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, LUV options, or RMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.