Markets
WYNN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, LUV, RMD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 22,913 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 52,949 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 11,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) options are showing a volume of 3,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,200 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, LUV options, or RMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WYNN LUV RMD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular