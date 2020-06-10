Markets
WYNN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, DFS, LEN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 42,877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 39,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 32,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 15,936 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,600 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, DFS options, or LEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WYNN DFS LEN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular