Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, DFS, LEN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 42,877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 39,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 32,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 15,936 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,600 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, DFS options, or LEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

