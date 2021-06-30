Markets
WOW

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WOW, ZM, SPCE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in WideOpenWest Inc (Symbol: WOW), where a total volume of 4,381 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 438,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 127.4% of WOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,700 underlying shares of WOW. Below is a chart showing WOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 34,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 383,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.4% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 31,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

